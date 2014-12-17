LONDON Dec 17 The European Union has agreed
rules to stamp out tax evasion and stop dirty money from
criminal gangs or terrorism finance being channelled through
anonymous companies.
EU states and the European Parliament struck the agreement
on Tuesday evening to update the bloc's anti-money laundering
rules, a statement from parliament's economic affairs committee
said on Wednesday.
The aim is to stop anonymous or shell companies being used
to finance terrorism, launder money from criminal activity or
evade taxes.
Central registers would be set up listing the beneficial
owners of companies, trusts and other legal entities, giving the
name, month and year of birth, nationality and residency of the
people who own and profit from them.
Banks, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents and casinos
would also be required to be more vigilant about suspicious
transactions made by customers.
"Creating registers of beneficial ownership will help to
lift the veil of secrecy of offshore accounts and greatly aid
the fight against money laundering and blatant tax evasion,"
said Krisjanis Karins, an EU lawmaker who helped to negotiate
the deal.
Registers would be open to national authorities across the
28-country bloc, with partial access to banks in order to make
mandatory checks on who they customers actually are, and to any
person, including investigative journalists, who can demonstrate
a "legitimate interest".
The changes are set to come into force around 2017.
The agreement, which needs formal endorsement next year,
goes further than broad principles on beneficial ownership
backed by the Group of 20 (G20) economies last month despite
reservations from China.
Campaign group Transparency International described the EU
agreement as a landmark deal but said it still falls short of
full transparency as it gives journalists and the public only
partial access to registers.
Details on trusts would not be made public at all, it said,
although they would be available to national authorities such as
crime fighting agencies.
"A system which limits access is likely to be more
cumbersome, expensive and could be used as an excuse to deny
meaningful public access," said Carl Dolan, director of
Transparency International EU.
"It remains unclear how countries will assess who has a
'legitimate interest'. The compromise may end up replacing one
big loophole with many small loopholes," Dolan said.
Transparency International said the rest of the EU should
follow Britain, France, Denmark and the Netherlands in their
plans for full public disclosure of company beneficial owners.
