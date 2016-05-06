LONDON May 6 European Union plans to phase out
up to half of the bloc's 1 trillion euro ($1.14 trillion) money
market funds (MMFs) could be watered down under a compromise
proposed by the Dutch.
EU member states with a strong fund industry presence such
as Ireland, Luxembourg and Britain have been battling to prevent
the European Parliament phasing out so-called constant net asset
value or CNAV funds, which account for half of the MMF market.
The new proposal by the Dutch EU presidency, which has also
been spurred by policymakers desperate to fuel economic growth,
comes after three years of wrangling over the funds, which are
used by thousands of companies for their day-to-day funding.
Some regulators say CNAVs lack transparency as their share
price remains unchanged even when markets rise or fall, unlike
the share price of variable net asset value (VNAV) funds.
The Dutch presidency has proposed giving CNAVs two years to
switch into lower risk public debt instruments, or convert into
a VNAV. CNAVs could also convert into a new type of hybrid money
market fund known as low volatility net asset value (LVNAV).
The European Parliament, which has joint say with EU states
on the draft law, wants CNAVs to convert once the rule comes
into force, with LVNAVs losing authorisation within five years
under a so-called sunset clause, unless further action is taken.
But under the Dutch EU Presidency compromise, which was seen
by Reuters, CNAVs would have two years to make the changes, and
LVNAV authorisations would not automatically lapse after five.
Instead, there would be a review of the rules to see how
they affect markets and investors before any further changes.
"We hope that the outcome will be one which recognises the
important role played by MMFs, facilitates the needs of
investors and enables MMFs to provide much needed funding in the
economy," Pat Lardner, chief executive of Irish Funds, said.
The European Fund and Asset Management Association had
warned that a sunset clause was at odds with the EU's capital
markets union project which is aimed at raise more cash for the
economy from bond and other markets in an effort to reduce the
over-reliance of companies on bank loans.
The Institutional Money Market Funds Association, which
represents CNAVs, had said the sunset clause could destabilise
short-term capital markets for years.
The compromise is to be discussed by EU states next week.
($1 = 0.8749 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)