LONDON Feb 25 Europe's trillion euro money
market funds industry faces major reform on Thursday when
European Union lawmakers vote on new rules aimed at avoiding
investor runs in a crisis.
However, according to parliamentary compromises seen by
Reuters, one type of money market fund (MMF) looks set to escape
a requirement that industry said would spell its demise.
The original draft EU law proposed that so-called CNAV
funds, a deposit-like facility mainly used by companies to park
cash, should hold a capital buffer equivalent to 3 percent of
their assets.
The aim is to ensure stability and avoid the panicked
withdrawals seen when U.S. bank Lehman Brothers collapsed in
2008. The industry and corporate treasurers have said that such
a buffer would make CNAV or constant net asset value funds,
uneconomic.
Following intense negotiations in the European Parliament
over the past week, a cross-party compromise has been reached on
CNAVs, the document showed.
Three new categories of CNAVs would be created, one for
holding EU government debt, another for retail investors and
neither would be required to hold a capital buffer.
A third category, a so-called "low volatility" version,
would effectively be a vehicle for phasing out remaining CNAV
funds over five years.
All three would have fees and "gates" aimed at slowing down
or stopping runs by making it harder and expensive for investors
to pull out money in a crisis.
Ahead of vote in parliament's economic affairs committee at
0800 GMT on Thursday, Green Party lawmaker Eva Joly said the
deal lets money market funds off the regulatory hook.
"The compromise text to be voted on Thursday would not
include any capital buffer ... following intense industry
lobbying," Joly said in a statement.
"CNAV funds for sovereign bonds and retail investors would
be preserved in spite of their nefarious role in speculating on
sovereign bonds."
The European Parliament and EU states have to jointly agree
on a single text for the draft rules to become law.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)