* Company says decision due to lack of commercial prospects
* Move reflects frustration with EU GMO approval process
* Monsanto to focus on conventional seed business in Europe
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, July 17 Monsanto Co said on
Wednesday it will withdraw all pending approval requests to grow
new types of genetically modified crops in the European Union,
due to the lack of commercial prospects for cultivation there.
"We will be withdrawing the approvals in the coming months,"
Monsanto's President and Managing Director for Europe, Jose
Manuel Madero, told Reuters by telephone.
Madero said the decision would allow the company to focus on
growing its conventional seeds business in Europe, as well as
securing EU approvals to import its genetically modified crop
varieties widely grown in the United States and South America.
The decision covered five EU approval requests to grow
genetically modified maize, plus one soybean and one sugar beet.
The company said it would not withdraw its application to renew
the approval for its insect-resistant MON810 maize - the only
GMO crop currently cultivated commercially in Europe.
A spokesman for the European Commission, which manages the
EU's GMO approval system, confirmed that Monsanto had informed
it of its intention to withdraw the applications.
The move reflects the frustration felt by many biotech
companies towards the EU's approval system for GMOs. Decisions
routinely face years of delays, and only three varieties have
ever been given the green light for cultivation.
While Monsanto's MON810 maize has been approved for
cultivation throughout the EU, several countries including
France, Germany and most recently Italy have imposed national
bans, driven by strong public opposition to the technology.
Last year, German biotech producer BASF halted
the development of genetically modified crops in Europe and
moved all of its European GMO research operations to the United
States.
Despite public hostility to genetically modified foods,
Europe is one of the world's major buyers of biotech grain,
importing more than 30 million tonnes of mostly GM animal feed
each year for its livestock industry.