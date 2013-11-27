BRUSSELS Nov 27 European Union regulators
approved on Tuesday a restructuring plan proposed by Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) to offset a
multi-billion-euro state bailout, saying this would ensure the
Italian bank's return to viability.
The European Commission said part of the overhaul for the
lossmaking Italian bank includes a capital increase of at least
2.5 billion euros ($3.39 billion) and capping management's pay.
"The restructuring plan of MPS will allow the bank to return
to viability by addressing the problems that led to its
difficulties," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
in a statement.
"Our decision should ensure that the State capital will be
repaid to the benefit of the Italian taxpayers," he said.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)