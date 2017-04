MILAN, July 30 The EU Commission will not take a decision on a restructuring plan for Italy's troubled Monte dei Paschi before the end of the summer, a Commission source told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Any decision will come after the end of the summer break," the source said.

European institutions will resume work in earnest from Aug. 26.

The Commission has told Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena to beef up its restructuring plan before it can be given approval for a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) state bailout.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Francesca Landini)