* Banking union unfolds with plan to give ECB supervisory
powers
* Move expected to pave way for euro zone rescue fund to
help banks
* Italy's Monti says ESM should rapidly be allowed give
direct aid
BRUSSELS, Oct 11 Italy's Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Thursday it was essential the euro zone's
financial rescue mechanism be allowed to directly assist banks
rather than giving aid through governments.
"Once the single supervisory mechanism is established the
ESM should be rapidly given the possibility to recapitalise
banks directly," Monti said in remarks prepared for delivery at
a dinner hosted by the Friends of Europe think-tank on Thursday.
"This is important to separate existing and future banking
and sovereign liabilities," he said in the text, adding that
there also needed to be agreement on common rules governing bank
deposits as well as the resolution of the banking crisis.
Monti's remarks come as EU countries seek to build a banking
union to restore confidence in an industry that has been
battered by crisis over more than five years.
It has three major steps: the ECB takes over monitoring euro
zone banks and others that sign up; a single fund is created to
close down and settle the debts of failed banks; and a
comprehensive scheme to protect savers' deposits is established.
As well as building the foundation for better control of
banks, the new supervision is important because it should allow
the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), to directly inject much-needed capital into banks, such
as those in Spain.
This pledge, made by euro zone leaders in June, looked at
risk of unravelling, however, after Germany, the Netherlands and
Finland drew a distinction between future banking problems and
"legacy" difficulties - which could mean that problem banks in
Spain and Ireland remain the states' responsibility.