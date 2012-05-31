* Monti says Italy massively exposed to contagion risk
* Says markets failing to take into account Italy's reforms
* Monti hints ECB should resume bond buying programme
By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, May 31 Italy is hugely exposed to the
risk of contagion from the debt turmoil in the euro zone, its
prime minister said on Thursday, suggesting the European Central
Bank might take action to help cool borrowing costs.
Mario Monti, a respected former European commissioner who
took over the premiership in November to enact tough austerity
measures, expressed frustration at borrowing costs that have
risen for Italy since mid-March despite a 2012 budget deficit
forecast at well below the EU average.
"It is obviously a difficult place to be in, when you have a
country displaying massive and concentrated efforts of
consolidation and structural reforms, which are obviously
politically and socially costly, and sees its position
threatened by huge possibilities of contagion," Monti said.
"Contagion is there because of the overall weakness of the
system rather than for the specific weakness of my country,"
Monti told a conference in Brussels via videolink from Italy.
On Wednesday, Italian benchmark yields broke above the 6
percent danger level as investors demanded higher returns to buy
five- and ten-year debt at an auction tainted by escalating
concerns about the banking system in Spain.
Equivalent Spanish yields have risen close to the 7 percent
level at which Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek
international bailouts.
ECB BOND-BUYING?
Given the rising yields, Monti called on the ECB to step up
its efforts to ensure stability in the euro zone and appeared to
suggest that the bank should buy Italian bonds to bring the
spreads down, us i ng language that echoed that of the bank.
"I believe that the ECB should consider within the realm of
its responsibility the integrity of the euro and equally, to
ensure financial stability," he said.
"The functioning of the transmission mechanism of monetary
policy could be put into question if the spreads between various
countries become disconnected, as they have become recently,
from the reality of policymaking in different countries."
The ECB, which cannot directly finance governments, used a
similar argument to justify its purchases of Italian and Spanish
bonds on the secondary market last year.
The bank argued that market gyrations impede the
transmission of the central bank's monetary policy decisions
that are aimed at underpinning stable prices and a stable
European economy.
In private, officials say Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy has been pressing Brussels and Berlin for the ECB to buy
Spanish sovereign debt too.
Monti also warned of a popular backlash if investors
demanded countries embark on deeper fiscal cuts beyond what was
already been undertaken.
"I know there is a running argument that unless investors
put pressure through higher interest rates on governments,
governments will not find the determination to do consolidation
and structural reforms. Well, it may also be the opposite."
"We have to be mindful of the sustainability of fiscal
discipline and the reform process... It is obvious that there is
going to be, sooner or later, a backlash against fiscal and
structural discipline," Monti said.