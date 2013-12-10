* Greens condemn deal on political, environmental grounds
* Endorsement from EU ministers expected later this month
BRUSSELS Dec 10 European Union lawmakers
approved a fisheries agreement with Morocco on Tuesday, two
years after rejecting an earlier proposal because of concerns
the pact would strengthen Rabat's control over the disputed
Western Sahara.
The decision will allow EU fishermen to fish in Western
Saharan waters even though the government of Morocco has no
right to sell the resources of Western Sahara under
international law.
Critics have long questioned the sustainability of allowing
fishing in these waters and whether - as mandated by the United
Nations - it benefits the Sahrawi population living under
Moroccan rule.
To become law following Tuesday's vote, the agreement
requires endorsement from EU ministers, expected to be granted
as a formality later this month.
Members of the Green Party in the European Parliament
criticised the deal on political and environmental grounds.
"The EU-Morocco fisheries agreement is the most shameful
episode in the EU's neo-colonial fisheries policy," Green
fisheries and human rights spokesperson Raul Romeva said in a
statement.
"In addition to the issue of Western Sahara, the same
concerns remain as regards the unsustainable nature of the
agreement from a fisheries perspective and its dubious economic
basis."
Morocco's annexation of Western Sahara in 1975 prompted a
rebellion by the opposition Polisario Front. The United Nations
brokered a ceasefire in 1991, but subsequent talks have failed
to settle Africa's longest-running territorial dispute.
European Parliamentary officials said the vote had been
close as many lawmakers believed that the political situation
had not improved since the 2011 vote that rejected a deal. But
they said the cost-benefit ratio was more favourable.
A parliament briefing note said the new EU-Morocco fisheries
partnership deal gave increased fishing opportunities for a
reduced EU financial contribution, down to 30 million euros
($41.2 million) from 36 million euros per year.
Morocco will have to provide regular reports on the use of
the financial contribution in terms of economic and social
benefits. The deal also promises to promote sustainable fishing.
($1 = 0.7289 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)