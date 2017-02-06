Feb 6 Morocco threatened on Monday to end economic cooperation with the European Union if the bloc did not honour a farming deal, without giving details on the pact or why it might be at risk.

The agriculture ministry issued a statement saying the EU should resist any attempts to block Moroccan products entering the EU market.

It came a month after the European Court of Justice ruled that deals involving trade of agricultural products, processed agricultural products and fisheries between the EU and Morocco did not apply to the disputed Western Sahara region.

The Polisario group seeking independence for the territory described the court's ruling in December as a victory.

In its statement on MAP state news agency, the Moroccan ministry said current agreements with the EU ensured thousands of jobs and and failure of the deals could trigger migrant flows. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)