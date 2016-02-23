BRUSSELS Feb 23 The European Union has lodged
an appeal against a court decision declaring its farm trade
accord with Morocco partially invalid and not applicable to the
disputed territory of Western Sahara.
The Polisario Front, which wants independence for the
Morocco-controlled territory, brought a complaint in 2012
against the farm deal and secured a ruling from the General
Court, the EU's second highest court, in December.
The European Council, the grouping of the EU's 28 members,
lodged the appeal at the European Court of Justice last week, a
spokesman said on Tuesday. The appeals process typically takes
18 months.
The December court decision prompted Morocco to suspend
contacts with the EU delegation in Rabat.
The European Union and Morocco have concluded farming and
fisheries agreements, allowing duty-free quotas for agricultural
products, such as tomatoes, and granting access for European
vessels to fish in Moroccan waters in return for financial
assistance.
The two parties also launched negotiations to form a deeper
and broader free trade agreement in 2013.
Morocco has controlled most of Western Sahara, a sparsely
populated stretch of desert, since 1975 as its own. The
territory has offshore fishing, phosphate reserves and oilfield
potential. Its annexation prompted a rebellion by the
Algeria-backed Polisario Front.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; additional reporting by Aziz
El Yaakoubi in Rabat; Editing by Dominic Evans)