By Ethan Bilby
| BRUSSELS, March 1
BRUSSELS, March 1 The European Union began talks
with Morocco on a free-trade deal on Friday, the EU's first in a
planned series aimed at deepening trade ties with North African
nations two years after a wave of Arab uprisings.
"Just announced the launch of negotiations for a free-trade
agreement with Morocco," European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso said on his Twitter feed from Rabat.
The negotiations are the first part of a European strategy
to draw North African neighbours closer to the 27-country EU.
Arab uprisings toppled Arab leaders in Tunisia, Egypt and
Libya in 2011, but King Mohammed VI defused protests in Morocco
by announcing constitutional changes and holding an election
that brought an Islamist-led government to office.
The European Council, which represents the member states,
approved the idea of deep and comprehensive free-trade
agreements with Morocco, Jordan, Egypt and Tunisia in 2011.
Trade between the EU and Morocco amounted to roughly 24
billion euros of goods in 2011, and the EU is keen to open up
trade in the services sector.
Morocco is the largest recipient of European neighbourhood
aid, money given to the EU's immediate periphery, with 580.5
million euros ($760 million) earmarked for 2011-2013, according
to the European Commission.
"Smooth negotiations of the free-trade agreement are crucial
because they serve as an example for other countries in the
southern Mediterranean," said Marielle De Sarnez, a French
member of the European Parliament.
"This agreement will also allow in the long term greater
regional integration for the Maghreb countries."
Morocco's exports to the EU are mainly clothing,
agricultural products and machinery.
The EU sold roughly 15 billion euros of goods to the North
African country in 2011, with exports growing at roughly 5
percent a year from 2007-2011.
