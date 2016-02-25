(Adds comment from EU source)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT Feb 25 Morocco said on Thursday it had
suspended contact with European Union institutions over a court
ruling invalidating their farm trade accord with Rabat and
saying it should exclude the disputed territory of Western
Sahara.
The EU lodged an appeal last week against a European Court
decision announced on Dec. 10 to void the trade deal with
Morocco in response to a suit filed by the Polisario Front,
which wants independence for the Moroccan-controlled territory.
The complaint, brought to the court in 2012, involves trade
of agricultural products, processed agricultural products and
fisheries. Reuters reported last month the government had
decided to suspend contacts with the EU delegation in Rabat.
Thursday's statement, issued after the weekly cabinet
meeting, said Morocco rejects the court ruling as against
international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"Morocco cannot accept to be treated as a subject of a
judicial process and to be buffeted between European
institutions," it said. "Continuing in that position would
deeply threaten the mutual trust and even the continuation of
the partnership between the two sides."
There was no immediate comment from the EU.
Moroccan farm trade in 2015 amounted to 43 billion dirhams
($4.39 billion) and most of it was done with EU countries.
An EU source said the December court decision would have no
direct impact on trade pending a ruling on the EU appeal. But
Morocco's formal suspension of contacts could disrupt some 1.03
billion euros ($1.12 billion) of EU grants to the North African
kingdom.
The EU and Morocco have struck agreements allowing duty-free
quotas for agricultural products such as tomatoes and granting
access for European vessels to fish in Moroccan waters in return
for financial assistance. The two sides also began negotiations
in 2013 to form a deeper and broader free trade agreement.
Morocco has controlled most of Western Sahara since 1975 and
claims sovereignty over the sparsely populated stretch of desert
to its south, which has offshore fishing, phosphate reserves and
oilfield potential.
Morocco's annexation of Western Sahara prompted a rebellion
by the Polisario Front backed by Morocco's neighbour Algeria.
The United Nations brokered a ceasefire in 1991, but talks have
since failed to find a lasting settlement in Africa's
longest-running territorial dispute.
Rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights
Watch accuse Morocco of continuing to use excessive force
against activists and repressing political freedom in Western
Sahara. Rabat invests heavily there, hoping to calm social
unrest and independence claims.
Earlier this month, Morocco's King Mohammed launched an 18
billion dirham ($1.85 billion) investment plan in Laayoune,
Western Sahara's biggest city, driven by state-run phosphate
company OCP.
($1 = 9.7966 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)