* Draft rules designed to prevent irresponsible lending
* Lenders will be forced to carry out credit checks
* First common EU rules could spur cross-border mortgages
BRUSSELS, April 22 European Union negotiators
are expected to finalise the bloc's first common rules on
mortgage lending on Monday, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of
property bubbles that helped fuel the euro zone's debt crisis.
The legislation will force lenders in Europe's 6.5 trillion
euro ($8.5 trillion) mortgage market to check the
creditworthiness of potential customers and their ability to
repay, effectively banning self-certified or "liar" loans.
The rules would also make it illegal for those carrying out
credit checks within banks and other lenders to have their pay
linked to the number of mortgages they approve - a practice
blamed for encouraging irresponsible lending in the past.
"We are hoping to conclude talks with the European
Parliament on Monday on these important new rules to protect
consumers and mortgage holders," said a spokeswoman for the
Irish EU presidency, which will negotiate on behalf of EU
governments.
If a deal is reached, the draft rules will need to be
rubber-stamped by the full parliament and EU governments before
entering force in mid-2015.
Irresponsible home lending in the United States created a
domestic housing bubble that, when it burst, helped to spark the
global financial crisis.
Similar property bubbles in Ireland and Spain left banks
holding hundreds of billions of euros in bad debts, forcing
governments to prop them up and then seek euro zone bailouts
when the expense proved too much.
As well as seeking to avoid reckless lending, the rules also
increase consumer protection by making it harder for lenders to
seize homes from borrowers who fail to keep up with repayments.
Other elements in the regulations are designed to encourage
cross-border competition between mortgage providers, for example
by requiring them to provide certain information in a
standardised way to consumers across the bloc.
Regulators believe greater competition between lenders in
different countries will result in a better deal for consumers
and contribute to the bloc's economic recovery.