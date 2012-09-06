BRUSSELS, Sept 6 France will have to make "huge efforts" to meet its public finance goals but is committed to doing so to maintain its credibility, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

"What people expect from us is credibility and that is what we will deliver," Moscovici said at an event hosted by think-tank Bruegel.

"That is why we must reach the budget deficit goals we have we have set. It is essential for our credibility," he said, adding that reaching the goals would require "huge efforts". (Reporting By Luke Baker; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Michael Roddy)