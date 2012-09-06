By Luke Baker
| BRUSSELS, Sept 6
BRUSSELS, Sept 6 France will have to make "huge
efforts" to meet its public finance goals but is committed to
doing so to maintain its credibility, Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said on Thursday.
"What people expect from us is credibility and that is what
we will deliver," Moscovici said at an event hosted by
think-tank Bruegel.
"That is why we must reach the budget deficit goals we have
set. It is essential for our credibility," he said.
On the European Central Bank decision to launch a new
bond-buying programme, he said: "I welcome the idea that member
states must act in order to allow the ECB to carry out its
responsibilities."
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would only help
countries that signed up to and implemented strict policy
conditions, and preferably with the International Monetary Fund
involved in designing and monitoring the conditions.
(Reporting By Luke Baker; Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by
Pravin Char)