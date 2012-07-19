By Gemma La Guardia
BRUSSELS, July 19 Senior EU officials began a
three-day visit to Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday as the
European Union looks to bolster aid and development in a rapidly
growing region of Africa that sits on vast reserves of offshore
gas.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Andris
Piebalgs, the European aid commissioner, will sign agreements to
to provide 37 million euros in financing for local economic
development and public projects during the visit.
But the longer-term goal is to strengthen the EU's ties to
southern Africa, a region that is among the most dynamic on the
continent and could become a major provider of energy resources
to Europe if Asian competitors do not move in first.
During the visit, Barroso and Piebalgs will visit Beira, a
port in central Mozambique that is a critical piece of
infrastructure for landlocked neighbouring states such as
Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi that need access global markets.
Mozambique, which at 7 percent has one of the fastest
economic growth rates in the world, is a former Portuguese
colony. Two decades ago it was one of the world's poorest
countries after a long civil war and remains in need of aid.
As a former prime minister of Portugal, Barroso has an
affinity with Portuguese-speaking southern Africa, where the EU
is keen not to have its historical links eclipsed by new
investment money from China, Brazil and elsewhere.
One of the most attractive prospects for international
investors in both Mozambique and Tanzania are the offshore
reserves of natural gas discovered over the past 18 months.
Last month, U.S. firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
announced a further significant find and estimates that there
could be up to 60 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas off the
coast of Mozambique along.
That would be enough to meet the entire gas consumption of
Europe's four biggest economies -- Germany, France, Britain and
Italy -- for up to six years running. Similar finds have been
made off the Tanzanian coast.
Many of the investors moving in to the region are European
firms, including Royal Dutch Shell, Cove Energy
, Italy's ENI, Portugal's Galp Energia
and Britain's BG Group.
The long-term nature of those potential investments has
underlined the need for the EU and its member states to
strengthen or maintain good political relations with the
governments in Mozambique and Tanzania.
But a spokeswoman for Piebalgs said the visit was not about
gas and instead about immediate development assistance at a
local level, including strengthening rule of law.
"We will continue to support the country as long as need
be," spokeswoman Catherine Ray said. "Aid is a smart investment
and is part of the answer to the crisis because we have no
interest in having more poverty in the world."