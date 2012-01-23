(Recasts throughout with details)
* EU ministers hail "remarkable" programme of reform
* Further reform could bring further easing in April
By David Brunnstrom and Sebastian Moffett
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 The European Union agreed
on Monday to suspend visa bans on the president of Myanmar and
other senior officials, following reforms that have included the
release of hundreds of political prisoners.
EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels hailed a
"remarkable programme of political reform" in Myanmar and the
government's commitment to economic and social development.
They said that in response, the EU would suspend visa bans
on Myanmar's president, Thein Sein, the country's
vice-presidents, cabinet members and parliamentary speakers.
In a statement, the ministers also pledged to promote reform
by increasing assistance to reduce poverty and for professional
training and by strengthening dialogue with the government. They
also called for "progressive engagement" by the World Bank and
International Monetary Fund.
Further reforms, including the release of remaining
political prisoners, the holding of free and fair by-elections
in April and progress in resolving ethnic conflicts could lead
to more sanctions being eased by the end of April, they said.
"These changes are opening up important new prospects for
developing the relationship between the European Union and
Burma/Myanmar," the statement said of Myanmar's reforms.
EU sanctions were imposed after bloody military crackdowns
on a pro-democracy movement led by Nobel Prize-winning dissident
Aung San Suu Kyi.
They target nearly a thousand firms and institutions with
asset freezes and visa bans have affected almost 500 people. The
sanctions also include an arms embargo, a prohibition on
technical assistance related to the military and investment bans
in the mining, timber and precious metals sectors.
"QUITE EXTRAORDINARY CHANGES"
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said "quite
extraordinary changes" had taken place in Myanmar in the last
weeks and months and British Foreign Secretary William Hague
said it was important to recognise the progress made.
Ashton said she aimed to visit the country soon -- probably
after the April ballot.
"Colleagues who have already been there have experienced a
real sense of transition in that country," she said. "We are
working closely with Aung San Suu Kyi and I will visit Burma in
coordination with her -- we've done this entirely with her."
She said the aim of the visit would be to offer "full
support in what we hope will be a very successful transition".
The reforms in Myanmar have followed a March election that
saw a new government take over from a military junta and have
included loosening media restrictions and other repressive laws,
peace talks with ethnic insurgents and the freeing of hundreds
of political prisoners.
Ashton sent her top foreign policy adviser to Myanmar last
year, and the EU, in a move to encourage reform, slightly eased
sanctions last April by suspending travel bans and asset freezes
on 24 civilian government officials.
Earlier this month, the European Union said it would open a
representative office in Myanmar to manage aid programmes and
promote political dialogue.
Suu Kyi, a former political prisoner who was freed in 2010,
has reversed her stance on boycotting Myanmar's army-dominated
political system following the reforms and has agreed to stand
in the April polls.
The lifting of sanctions could lead to Western investment in
oil, gas and other sectors to compete with Myanmar's neighbours,
especially India, Thailand and China.
The United States has decided to upgrade diplomatic ties
with Myanmar as a result of its reforms and is considering
lifting its sanctions if the by elections are fair and open.
As big as France and Britain combined, Myanmar lies between
India, China and Southeast Asia with ports on the Indian Ocean
and the Andaman Sea, all of which make it an energy security
asset for Beijing's landlocked western provinces and a U.S.
priority as Obama strengthens engagement with Asia.
Its resources include natural gas, timber and precious gems.
Myanmar is building a multibillion-dollar port through which oil
can reach a 790-km (490-mile) pipeline under construction with
Chinese money and workers.
(Editing by Justyna Pawlak and Philippa Fletcher)