BRUSSELS, April 26 Energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger said on Thursday that Hungary was an important player
in the Nabucco gas pipeline plan, but not the main actor.
Hungary's MOL, one of six Nabucco consortium
members, said on Thursday it was ready to sell its stake in the
gas pipeline consortium if necessary as it has serious concerns
over the project. �
"Hungary is relevant and important but it is not the main
player," Oettinger told Reuters.
The Nabucco pipeline is one of a several projects vying to
import gas from Azerbaijan to Europe as an alternative to
Russian supplies.
It was long considered the Commission's favourite scheme,
but analysts say the executive has shifted stance to become
"project neutral".
The Commission has welcomed the possibility of talks to
merge rival projects and official documents and legislative
proposals refer to the Southern Corridor, a general route for
shipping central Asian gas into southern Europe, rather than
Nabucco specifically.