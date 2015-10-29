BRUSSELS Oct 29 The European Union and New
Zealand said on Thursday they would start talks for a free-trade
agreement, likely giving Wellington more access to the EU's 500
million consumers.
New Zealand Prime Minister John Key met with European
Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, where they discussed issues ranging from
customs to animal health issues, to broaden trade ties.
"Today we committed to start the process for negotiations to
achieve swiftly a deep and comprehensive high quality free-trade
agreement. Discussions to define the scope and overall approach
to the negotiations should start as soon as possible," the three
men said in a joint statement.
Total trade in goods between the EU and New Zealand was 7.9
billion euros ($8.67 billion) in 2014, according to the European
Commission. The EU is New Zealand's third largest trading
partner after Australia and China.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robin Emmott)