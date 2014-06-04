VIENNA, June 4 The European Union said on
Wednesday it was concerned that North Korea - which has
threatened to carry out a new nuclear test - was enhancing its
ability to miniaturise nuclear warheads for the country's
missiles.
In a statement at a meeting of the 35-nation governing board
of the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the
28-nation EU said it was "deeply concerned" about reports that
North Korea may be preparing a fourth nuclear test since 2006.
"We remain equally concerned that the DPRK (Democratic
People's Republic of Korea) is increasing its ability to
miniaturise nuclear warheads for their missiles," the statement
read. It did not give details.
North Korea has long boasted of making strides in acquiring
a "nuclear deterrent", but there had been general scepticism
that it could master the step of miniaturising a nuclear warhead
to mount on a ballistic missile.
But there has been a shift in thinking since North Korea
conducted a nuclear test in February last year and amid on-off
indications it is preparing another, and some experts now say it
may be closer than previously thought to putting a nuclear
warhead on a missile.
The isolated and poverty-stricken state, which regularly
threatens to destroy the United States and South Korea, defends
its nuclear programme as a "treasured sword" to counter what it
sees as U.S.-led hostility.
No one outside the inner circle of North Korea's nuclear
programme fully knows what advances the country has made.
