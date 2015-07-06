VIENNA, July 6 Austria launched legal action on
Monday against the European Commission over its backing of
British plans for the 16 billion pound ($24.9 billion)
development of the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant, Chancellor
Werner Faymann said.
The project, to be built by French utility EDF at
Hinkley Point in southwest England, is crucial for Britain's
plan to replace a fifth of its ageing nuclear power and coal
plants over the coming decade while reducing carbon emissions.
France sees Hinkley Point as a major export contract that
will boost its nuclear industry.
However, Austria, which prides itself on supporting clean
energy and does not have nuclear plants, says the Commission
decision goes against the EU's aim to support renewable energy.
"Subsidies exist to support new and modern technologies
which are in the interest of all EU states. This does not apply
in any way to nuclear power," Faymann said in a statement.
"Nuclear power plants are dangerous, expensive and --
compared with ... wind, hydro and solar energy -- neither
economically nor ecologically competitive," he added.
The Commission approved the British plan to guarantee the
price of power from its first new nuclear project in decades
last October, despite strong opposition from some Commissioners.
Greenpeace and nine German and Austrian utilities selling
renewable energy have also said they are launching legal action
against state aid for Hinkley Point.
In a majority of cases, the European Court of Justice in
Luxembourg has found in favour of the Commission in complex
cases.
Jeremy Wates, the head of European Environmental Bureau, an
umbrella group for environmental bodies across the EU, described
the European Commission's decision as "deeply misguided".
"We expect the courts to follow the law and oppose this kind
of subsidy, twice the current price of electricity, which will
be costly for consumers," he said in a statement.
The British government played down the legal threat.
"The UK is confident that the European Commission's State
aid decision on Hinkley Point C is legally robust and has no
reason to believe that Austria has submitted a challenge of any
merit," said a spokeswoman for Britain's Department of Energy
and Climate Change said.
($1 = 0.6431 pounds)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla in Vienna, Barbara Lewis in
Brussels and Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by Keith Weir)