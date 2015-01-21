VIENNA Jan 21 Austria would take the European Commission to court within two months of it publishing its decision to approve Britain's plans for a 16 billion pound ($24 billion) nuclear power plant, a spokeswoman for the chancellor said on Wednesday.

The project, to be built by French utility EDF at Hinkley Point in southwest England, is crucial for Britain's plan to replace a fifth of its ageing nuclear power and coal plants over the coming decade while reducing carbon emissions.

France sees it as a major export contract that will boost its nuclear industry.

But the deal to pay a guaranteed price for power produced at the plant faces opposition from a quarter of EU policymakers, who want to overturn approval from the top European regulator.

"Austria will sue at the European Court. The lawsuit can be submitted within two months from the publication by the European Commission, which is expected soon," the spokeswoman for Chancellor Werner Faymann said, reiterating Austria's stance.

"The lawsuit will definitely be filed if the decision has not been changed."

Sources told Reuters in October the College of Commissioners backed the plan, but the decision has yet to be published.

Non-nuclear Austria, which prides itself in supporting green energy, says such a decision would go against the EU's aim to support renewable energy. ($1 = 0.6616 pounds) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Holmes)