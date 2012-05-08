* Nuclear regulators group does expect findings to change
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, May 8 Nuclear regulators across Europe
need to be independent in the same way central banks have to be
beyond influence and a draft EU law expected late this year
should address that, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
on Tuesday.
Oettinger said he would not "name and shame" which European
Union states were less independent than others, but said there
was a need "to put independence into the system".
"We have a lot of different member states. In some, they are
completely independent. They receive no instruction, but in
other member states, I think it could be improved," he told a
news conference.
"I want the best possible level of independence. That's what
we're going to propose at an EU level. It's a bit like the
independence of national banks. We had legislation and now we
have the highest possible level of independence."
Oettinger was speaking after a public meeting on stress
tests, which were carried out across Europe following the
nuclear disaster in Japan last year.
The aim, through a series of inspections, including "peer
reviews" by inspectors from other member states, was to ensure
all nuclear plants can withstand natural and man-made disasters.
One lesson of the Fukushima tragedy was that two natural
disasters could hit at once and knock out the electrical supply
system of a plant completely, causing a failure for a plant to
cool down.
Last month the commissioner announced European states would
get extra time to carry out further inspections, meaning a
Commission report would be delivered in the autumn, rather than
around the middle of the year as previously expected.
The commissioner did not specify how many more inspections
were needed, but said then only 38 nuclear rectors out of the EU
total of 147 had been visited and it was important to have "a
complete overview", taking into account all types of reactor.
VOLUNTARY
EU treaties mean that the energy mix is the responsibility
of national governments, so the European Commission cannot
dictate that they should not use nuclear power and the tests
were voluntary.
All 14 member states that operate nuclear plants took part,
however. In addition, EU member Lithuania, which is
decommissioning its nuclear units, joined in, as did non-EU
countries Switzerland and Ukraine.
After the stress test process is complete, the Commission is
expected to propose revisions to its nuclear safety law around
the end of the year.
The European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSREG)
adopted a report in April on the results of the stress tests,
concluding all countries had taken "significant steps" to
improve safety.
It was endorsed by EU states, with the exception of Austria,
which is a vocal opponent of nuclear power. It banned atomic
plants in 1974.
Non-governmental campaign groups have also questioned the
effectiveness of the stress test process.
Andrej Stritar, chairman of ENSREG, said the body was
drawing up an action plan. More inspections would prove the
process was transparent, he said, but did not expect new
insights.
"I don't expect the final report will be changed," he said
on Tuesday.
