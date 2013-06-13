* EU can send inspectors if it feels reviews are delayed
* Insurance and liability proposals by year end
LONDON/BRUSSELS, June 13 The European Commission
on Thursday published a draft nuclear safety law that includes
mandatory EU-wide reviews every six years in response to lessons
learnt from the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.
In the aftermath of the Japanese nuclear tragedy, the
European Union carried out a series of stress tests to examine
the resilience of nuclear power stations and Thursday's
proposals build on conclusions drawn from the tests.
In the proposals the Commission wants member states to carry
out reviews on pre-agreed topics every six years and can send
inspectors to specific countries if it feels reviews are delayed
or not implemented properly.
"There are 132 nuclear reactors in operation in Europe
today. Our task at the Commission is to make sure that safety is
given the utmost priority in every single one of them," said
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger in a statement.
Following the stress tests, the Commission found that safety
improvements costing anywhere between 10 billion and 25 billion
euros were necessary in European nuclear plants.
The draft law proposed that new nuclear power plants need to
be designed in a way that reactor damage will not have any
consequences outside the plant to prevent radioactive leakage.
National regulators also have to draft a strategy on how to
communicate with the public in case of an accident and citizens
must be given the opportunity to take part in the
decision-making process to grant licences to new nuclear plants.
Nuclear energy is a contentious topic in Europe, with some
member states such as Germany and Austria against its future
use, while France and Britain plan to build new reactors.
The European Commission will by the end of the year publish
an initiative outlining insurance and liability in relation to
nuclear accidents.
"It's an area which is fraught with complexity," Philip
Lowe, director general of the Commission's energy department,
told reporters in Brussels this week.
Part of the complexity was the question of how much of the
disaster insurance cost could be absorbed by the market.
More than 40 percent of Europe's operating nuclear power
reactors are located in France, while four more are under
construction in Finland, France and Slovakia and another eight
are planned.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Barbara Lewis in
Brussels; editing by James Jukwey)