* Commission withdraws ban on olive oil jugs in restaurants
* Farm chief says proposals lacked consumer support
* Move follows accusations of interference by Brussels
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, May 23 The European Commission has
decided to tear up new rules on how restaurants should serve
olive oil less than a week after unveiling them, following
widespread ridicule and accusations of unwanted interference.
Last week, the Commission said restaurants would be banned
from serving oil to diners in refillable glass jugs or dipping
bowls from next year. Instead, to protect consumers from fraud,
restaurants would have to use sealed, non-refillable bottles
that must be disposed of when empty.
The rules were criticised by the leaders of France and the
Netherlands at an EU summit on Wednesday. British Prime Minister
David Cameron, who wants to claw back powers from Brussels ahead
of a potential referendum on the country's EU membership in
2017, accused the Commission of unnecessary interference.
"This is exactly the sort of area that the European Union
needs to get right out of, in my view," Cameron said. "It
shouldn't even be on the table, to make a false pun."
Announcing the u-turn to journalists on Thursday, EU farm
commissioner Dacian Ciolos said he had taken the decision once
it became clear that consumers did not support the plans.
"This is crucial in my view, so I've decided to withdraw
this proposal and not submit it for adoption," Ciolos said as he
attempted to deflect a barrage of pointed questions.
"I wanted to come here today to demonstrate that I've been
very alive to the current debate in the press."
Ciolos said he would propose revised rules to protect olive
oil producers and consumers after further consultations with
manufacturers, consumer groups and the restaurant industry, and
promised to avoid any unnecessary red tape.
One of the first questions raised after the ban was
presented was how on earth it was going to be policed, with
critics wondering whether there would now be olive oil "police"
circulating at night to check on restaurants.
But it was also questioned whether the ban was really about
protecting consumers or more about supporting olive oil
producers in southern Europe, with Greece, Spain, Italy and
Portugal all suffering as a result of the economic crisis.
And while proponents said the proposed ban was about
stopping fraud, experts pointed out that much of the fraud
involving olive oil actually happens before it reaches
restaurant tables, with producers blending inferior oil with
higher quality product and labelling it "virgin olive oil".
(Additional reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Luke
Baker)