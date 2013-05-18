* EU bans refillable oil jugs, bowls from tables from Jan. 1
* Commission says move will protect consumers, boost hygiene
* Critics say idea proves EU bureaucrats are out of touch
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, May 18 Critics ridiculed European
Union bureaucrats on Saturday for taking time off fighting the
euro zone's debt crisis to impose strict new rules on how
restaurants serve olive oil.
From Jan. 1, 2014, eateries will be banned from serving oil
to diners in small glass jugs or dipping bowls, and forced
instead to use pre-sealed, non-refillable bottles that must be
disposed of when empty.
The European Commission said the move is designed to improve
hygiene and reassure consumers the olive oil in restaurants has
not been diluted with an inferior product.
But critics say the rules are a sop to Europe's olive oil
producers, and will only add to the frustration felt by many
towards a bloated EU bureaucracy regarded as out of touch with
the concerns of ordinary Europeans.
"If the European Union was logical and properly run, people
wouldn't be so anti-Europe. But when it comes up with crazy
things like this, it quite rightly calls into question their
legitimacy and judgment," said Marina Yannakoudakis, a British
Conservative member of the European Parliament.
The Commission said its proposal was supported by 15 out of
27 EU member governments, including the continent's main olive
oil producers - Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal - which are
among the countries worst affected by the euro crisis.
"The fact that the EU is the world's major producer of olive
oil - for up to 70 percent of the olive oil globally - perhaps
this is even more than just a good consumer story for European
citizens," commission spokesman Oliver Drewes told reporters.
Yannakoudakis said the Commission's defence of the plans
highlighted how out of touch their priorities were.
"The economic crisis in these countries isn't because of
olive oil, it's because of the euro, and they should be
concentrating on solving that problem," she told Reuters by
telephone.
Germany opposed the plans in a vote by EU government
officials behind closed doors, while Britain - which regularly
cites perceived meddling from Brussels as the reason for its
strained relationship with Europe - abstained.
German newspaper Sueddetsche Zeitung described the plan as
"the weirdest decision since the legendary curvy cucumber
regulation", referring to now-defunct EU rules on the shape of
fruit and vegetables sold in supermarkets.
The regulations are based on rules in force in Portugal
since 2005, and are part of an EU initiative to help olive oil
producers hit by rising operating costs and falling profits in
recent years.
But Enzo Sica, owner of Italian restaurant Creche des
Artistes close to the EU quarter of Brussels, said the rules
would prevent him from buying his extra virgin olive oil direct
from a traditional supplier in Italy.
"They say they're thinking about consumers, but this will
increase costs for us and our customers as well. In this time of
crisis, surely they should be worrying about other things rather
than stupid stuff like this."
(Editing by Jon Hemming)