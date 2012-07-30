* Will look into Draghi membership in financial forum
* Transparency group says Draghi maintains ties to group
BRUSSELS, July 30 The European Union's internal
watchdog has launched an investigation into European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi following a complaint of conflict of
interest, the institution's spokeswoman said on Monday.
Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), which tracks EU-focused
lobbying, accused Draghi in June of lacking independence because
of his membership in an international forum of public and
private sector financial leaders, the Group of Thirty (G30).
"We received a complaint and sent a letter to the ECB,"
Gundi Gadesmann, spokeswoman for the EU's ombudsman Nikiforos
Diamandouros said. "Now we are waiting for a reply."
The ECB has until the end of October to reply, she said.
CEO has argued that Draghi's involvement in the G30
contravenes the central bank's ethics rules.
"Draghi is alleged to maintain close ties with the group and
to participate in closed meetings," the transparency group said
last month.
"(G30) bears all the characteristics of a lobbying vehicle
for big international private banks and the President of the
European Central Bank should not be able to be a member, due to
concerns over the bank's independence," it said.
Chaired by former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet, the G30
gathers influential regulators, financial executives and
academics. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, Bank of
Canada Governor Mark Carney and Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King are also members.
Draghi himself is under time pressure and faces a crunch
week, with ECB policymakers meeting on Thursday to discuss ways
to stop a spiralling debt crisis in the euro zone.
The central banker said last week the bank was ready to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro -- within its mandate.
But possible solutions face deep resistance of Germany's
powerful central bank, wary of inflationary pressures and
governments easing up on fiscal austerity.
Observers and policymakers say the EU will have to formulate
a plan on how to stop the crisis and preserve the euro no later
than in September, when a number of crucial events, decisions
and deadlines are due.
