BRUSSELS Oct 3 Greek gambling monopoly OPAP
secured EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for
exclusive betting rights to 2030 and an exclusive licence to run
video lottery terminals after agreeing to pay an adequate fee
for the privileges.
The European Commission said the measures complied with EU
state aid rules.
"Greece has cooperated fully with the Commission to ensure
that OPAP will not benefit from any undue financial advantage
through the prolongation of its exclusive rights and its license
for video lottery terminals," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
"This allows for a timely privatisation of the gambling
operator."
OPAP, 34-percent by the Greek state, will pay an additional
levy of up to 5 percent on gross revenues generated by the
35,000 video lottery terminals, the EU watchdog said.
Athens wants to sell a 33 percent stake in OPAP as part of a
raft of disposals under the terms of its EU bailout.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)