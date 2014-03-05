AMSTERDAM, March 5 European Union antitrust
regulators fined three power exchanges a total 6.9 million euros
($9.48 million) on Wednesday for anti-competitive behaviour.
The European Commission imposed a 1 million euro penalty on
Romanian power exchange operator OPCOM for blocking foreign
traders from the local wholesale electricity market.
It also handed a 2.33 million euro fine to Norwegian spot
power exchange Nord Pool Spot and a 3.65 million euro fine to
Paris-based EPEX Spot for an agreement not to compete with each
other.
($1 = 0.7277 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Thomas Escritt)