AMSTERDAM, March 5 European Union antitrust regulators fined three power exchanges a total 6.9 million euros ($9.48 million) on Wednesday for anti-competitive behaviour.

The European Commission imposed a 1 million euro penalty on Romanian power exchange operator OPCOM for blocking foreign traders from the local wholesale electricity market.

It also handed a 2.33 million euro fine to Norwegian spot power exchange Nord Pool Spot and a 3.65 million euro fine to Paris-based EPEX Spot for an agreement not to compete with each other.

