(Adds Nord Pool Spot, EPEX, European Commission comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
AMSTERDAM, March 5 European Union antitrust
regulators fined power exchanges across the region a total of
6.9 million euros ($9.48 million) on Wednesday for
anti-competitive practices thwarting Europe's strategy to create
a single energy market.
The EU competition watchdog handed out a 2.33 million euro
fine to Norwegian spot power exchange Nord Pool Spot (NPS) and a
3.65 million euro fine to Paris-based EPEX Spot for an agreement
not to compete with each other for at least seven months in 2011
and 2012.
Nord Pool Spot, which covers power trading in Norway,
Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Estonia, and Paris-based
German-French EPEX, which operates the power spot markets for
Germany, France, Austria and Switzerland, received a 10 percent
cut in their fines for admitting taking part in a cartel.
It also imposed a 1 million euro penalty on Romanian power
exchange operator OPCOM for blocking foreign traders from the
local wholesale electricity market.
It said the discrimination occured between 2008 and 2013 and
reduced liquidity in the Romanian power market.
Electricity worth more than 40 billion euros was traded on
Europe's spot exchanges in 2012.
Europe is keen to develop an integrated energy market across
the 28-country bloc which will be better able to balance
security of supply and the challenges of climate change.
"When building the single market, it is essential to make
sure that anti-competitive behaviour of market players does not
raise new barriers to trade," European Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
NPS CEO Mikael Lundin said the company regretted its
anti-competitive behaviour.
"We discussed European power market integration too closely
with another European power exchange," he said.
NPS will take clearing for the short-term physical market
from Nasdaq OMX in Britain by Oct. 1, making it the
leading physical power market exchange in northern Europe.
ID:nL6N0M11TL]
EPEX said it was committed to creating a single European
power market.
($1 = 0.7277 euros)
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Vilnius and
Michel Rose in Paris; editing by Thomas Escritt and William
Hardy)