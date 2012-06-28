BRUSSELS, June 28 OPEC expects global oil demand
to show steady growth, particularly from big developing
countries, despite the economic slowdown, a joint statement from
the oil producers' group and the European Union said on
Thursday.
The statement said OPEC outlined at a meeting in Brussels
the varying impact on demand of the issues affecting global
economic recovery.
"The slowdown in a number of economies has become more
visible with a notable deceleration through declining trade
activity and financial instability," the statement cited OPEC as
saying.
"It was shown that oil demand in the world is set to witness
steady growth, driven mainly by contributions from major
developing countries, although policies aimed at alternative
fuels, efficiency and higher taxes are viewed as a significant
demand risk."
The statement added that in OPEC's view, "(on) the supply
side, the physical market continues to be supported by adequate
growth in major producing regions, as well as appropriate stock
levels. Additionally, OPEC spare capacity remains effective in
lessening market pressures."
