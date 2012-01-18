BRUSSELS Jan 18 Hungary can accept all
points bar one made by the European Commission on the country's
new central bank law, its Prime Minister said on Wednesday.
"We can accept all remarks concerning the independence of
the central bank," Viktor Orban told the European Parliament in
Strasbourg.
"There is only one point in which there is a sharp conflict
between Brussels and us. The Commission asks that the Governor
and the members of the Monetary Council should not take an oath
in Parliament and on the Hungarian Constitution ... I believe
that apart from this, our views match in all other points."
(Reporting By Claire Davenport; writing John O'Donnell)