BRUSSELS Jan 18 Hungary can accept all points bar one made by the European Commission on the country's new central bank law, its Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

"We can accept all remarks concerning the independence of the central bank," Viktor Orban told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"There is only one point in which there is a sharp conflict between Brussels and us. The Commission asks that the Governor and the members of the Monetary Council should not take an oath in Parliament and on the Hungarian Constitution ... I believe that apart from this, our views match in all other points." (Reporting By Claire Davenport; writing John O'Donnell)