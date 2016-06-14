(Adds more detail, quotes, background)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union finance
ministers are worried that the European Commission is not
applying the bloc's budget laws in the same way to large and
small countries, which undermines confidence in the rules, the
chairman of euro zone finance ministers said.
Speaking at a hearing in the European Parliament, Dutch
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the examples of Spain,
Portugal and France raised questions about the predictability
and objectivity of application of the rules.
"If member states feel that the Commission's decisions are
very hard to understand and very hard to predict and are not
objective, (that they) are perhaps distinguishing between small
member states and large member states, that is a very big
worry," Dijsselbloem told parliamentarians.
"I can sense it during the Eurogroup meetings that ministers
are becoming a little concerned about this," he added.
"If people feel that there is a difference in treatment in
different situations, between different member states it becomes
more and more difficult to ask all of us to comply with what we
have agreed," he said.
The European Commission last month put off any disciplinary
action against Spain and Portugal for busting their budgets
until after the Spanish general election on June 26, a move seen
as a bonus for conservative Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy.
European Union Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said
the Commission did not consider this was the right moment to get
tough and said he would give each country an extra year to bring
their deficits in line with EU rules.
CONCERN OVER RULE APPLICATION
"There have been some concerns regarding recent decisions on
... Spain and Portugal, because that seemed to indicate also
extra time in the excessive deficit procedure," Dijsselbloem
said. "This raised a lot of questions if the rules where being
applied correctly, so we will discuss that."
It was the second time in a year that the EU executive had
bowed to political reality rather than strictly enforce the
bloc's rules on excessive budget deficits, fuelling doubts over
its willingness ever to apply fiscal sanctions.
Last year, it gave serial deficit offender France two more
years to finally cut its budget gap to within EU limits.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also raised
eyebrows with remarks last month on the treatment of France.
"There was a comment by the president of the Commission on
how France should be treated differently and why... that France
apparently deserved a different treatment because it is France,"
Dijsselbloem said.
"I am trying to understand these kind of comments and a lot
of other member states were also trying to understand these kind
of comments," he added.
Brussels also granted Italy the maximum flexibility under EU
fiscal discipline procedures in response to demands from heavily
indebted Rome to be given more space to revive anaemic growth
and cope with the cost of an influx of refugees.
Disregard for EU budget rules, which set a ceiling for
budget deficits at 3 percent of GDP and for debt at 60 percent
of GDP, was one of the factors behind the sovereign debt crisis
that threatened the unity of the euro zone.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Keith Weir)