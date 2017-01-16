STRASBOURG Jan 17 The European Parliament
elects a new speaker on Tuesday in an unusually hotly contested
vote that could strengthen eurosceptic forces at a time when the
EU faces British moves to leave and questions about its future
role.
A divisive campaign and the end of the 'grand coalition' of
the main parties is also likely to hamper the assembly, delaying
lawmaking - another boon for anti-EU parties who portray the
union as rigid and bureaucratic. Other sensitive matters facing
the assembly include immigration and banking.
Conservative Antonio Tajani, 63, a close ally of Italy's
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, is the favourite as he
can count on the support of the European People's Party, the
largest grouping in parliament.
Unlike past appointments which were agreed in advance by the
main parties, he faces a real challenger in socialist Gianni
Pittella, 58, who is bidding to succeed Martin Schulz, also of
the centre-left. Last-minute manoeuvres could yet propel to
victory candidates from smaller groups.
Seven of the eight political groups of the legislature have
fielded candidates, the exception being the United Kingdom
Independence Party's (UKIP) grouping.
DEAL MAKING
The speaker chairs debates in the European Parliament, which
embraces deputies from the 28 states. He or she can play a key
role in brokering agreements with the executive, the European
Commission and national governments.
Britain is expected to formally notify Brussels in March of
its intention to leave the EU following the results of a June
referendum. The negotiations that follow seem likely to raise
some tensions not only between the EU and Britain but within the
EU itself, as well as within Britain.
Breaking from a decade-long convention whereby the
socialists and the conservatives take turns to hold the
high-profile job, Pittella has vowed to stimulate genuine debate
and dispel the idea that all main parties in the parliament are
part of a reform-shy establishment.
But his bid may turn into a boost to eurosceptics, who could
play an unprecedented king-maker role in the uncertain vote.
Tajani may need the support of lawmakers from Marine Le
Pen's far-right grouping or those of UKIP to be elected.
If Tajani wins, the conservatives would hold all three EU
top jobs. Jean-Claude Juncker of Luxembourg heads the EU's
Brussels-based executive, the Commission, and former Polish
prime minister Donald Tusk chairs the European Council, which
groups the national governments.
Socialists have said that if Pittella does not win in the
Parliament, they will push for a reshuffle of the key posts
.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Ralph Boulton)