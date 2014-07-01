BRUSSELS, July 1 The European Parliament elected
on Tuesday to keep Martin Schulz as its president for another
two and half years, backing a combative social democrat who has
fought for more power for the EU legislature.
Of 612 valid votes cast in Strasbourg, 409 were in favour of
Schulz, said the parliament's interim president, Gianni
Pittella.
The extension of the German lawmaker's term follows the
parliament's success in having its candidate, Jean-Claude
Juncker, nominated as European Commission President and shows
lawmakers' determination to have a greater say in Europe.
"The Parliament is at the heart of European democracy," said
Schulz, a former bookstore manager from a small town near the
German-Belgian border, after the vote.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)