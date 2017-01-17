European Parliament's presidential candidate Gianni Pittella attends the presentation of the candidates for the election to the office of the President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

European Parliament's presidential candidate Antonio Tajani attends the presentation of the candidates for the election to the office of the President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

STRASBOURG Italian conservative Antonio Tajani established a strong lead in Tuesday's first round of voting for speaker of the European Parliament following a coalition deal with the liberals, official returns showed.

Tajani won 274 of the 683 votes cast, opening up a strong lead over centre-left candidate and fellow Italian Gianni Pittella who had 183. Four other candidates had scores between 43 and 77. If no candidate in the 751-seat chamber has a majority of votes cast after two more ballots the top two will contest a decisive fourth round on Tuesday evening.

Pittella's score was less than his S&D party's 189 seats while Tajani's was somewhat short of the combination of his EPP's 217 seats plus the 68 of the centrist ALDE group, whose leader Guy Verhofstadt pulled out at the last minute and threw his support behind Tajani in a coalition against eurosceptics.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)