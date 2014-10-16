* Farage says EU speaker more suited to "banana republic"
* Loss of Latvian MEP denied UKIP, 5-Star of bloc status
* Eurosceptics say they being denied fair share of key posts
* Centre-left group calls Farage attack "childish"
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 The UK Independence Party
accused the European Parliament of blackmail and bias on
Thursday after it wound up a voting bloc forged by British and
Italian Eurosceptics, depriving them of funding and influence.
The dissolution of the four-month-old Europe of Freedom and
Direct Democracy Group (EFDD), one of seven formal parliamentary
blocs in the Brussels legislature, was triggered by the loss of
Latvia's Iveta Grigule, the sole member from the Latvian Farmers
Union. She quit to sit as an independent.
That left the EFDD, formed after a Eurosceptic surge at the
EU elections in May, with members from only six countries. That
is short of the seven required to gain the recognition and
benefits of group status and prompted parliamentary officials to
reclassify the EFDD's 47 other members as independents too.
UKIP, whose 24 MEPs joined the 17 Italians from comic Beppe
Grillo's 5-Star Movement to form the core of the bloc, angrily
accused mainstream "federalist" parties of pressuring Grigule
into resigning.
It also renewed complaints it has made in recent months that
officials are denying it a fair share of key posts on
parliamentary committees and other legislative bodies.
Grigule could not be reached for comment.
The EFDD quoted Grigule in a statement as saying she quit
the bloc under pressure from speaker Martin Schulz, a German
Social Democrat, in return for her confirmation on Thursday as
chair of the parliament's delegation handling relations with
Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.
"I had to do it to get elected," EFDD quoted her as saying.
A spokesman for Schulz denied that version of events, saying
Grigule approached the speaker late on Wednesday to ask to be
reclassed as an independent without disclosing her reasons. She
was elected to the delegation chair unopposed early on Thursday.
"BANANA REPUBLIC"
Nigel Farage, a member of the European Parliament and the
leader of UKIP, which is riding high in opinion polls with its
call for Britain to leave the European Union, said in the EFDD
statement the assembly was not sharing out key posts fairly.
Of Grigule, he said: "If we are correct in our understanding
about the events, President Schulz would be more suited to being
the president of a parliament in a banana republic ... I believe
this is an example of political bias on an extraordinary scale."
The centre-left Socialists and Democrats, the second biggest
bloc in the chamber, sprang to Schulz's defence. S&D floor
leader Gianni Pittella called Farage's attack "childish".
The Italian added: "The Eurosceptics are literally falling
to pieces."
Group status brings special funding from the legislature as
well as stronger entitlements to committee seats.
Though they share a populist, anti-establishment outlook and
a scepticism about the euro and EU bureaucracy, UKIP and 5-Star
seemed to many observers not to be natural allies. The former
has hitherto appealed to socially conservative voters while
Grillo's movement has targeted a younger, liberal electorate.
However, by drawing in the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats
and also Czech, Lithuanian and French lawmakers, they were able
to bolster their common presence in the parliament through the
EFDD. Other big Eurosceptic parties, notably the French National
Front, did not find foreign partners to create such a bloc.
The shake-up could revive discussions of bringing together
other Eurosceptic groups, most of which did well at May's
elections as voters punished mainstream parties over economic
austerity, high unemployment and concerns about immigration.
Marine Le Pen and her 20 fellow French MEPs from the
National Front, Italy's Northern League and Geert Wilders' Dutch
Freedom Party all sit as independents in the European
Parliament.
