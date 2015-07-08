LONDON, July 8 Large European companies would
have to reveal how much profit they make, subsidies received and
taxes paid in each country they operate in under a draft law
backed by EU lawmakers on Wednesday.
The aim of the draft law on shareholders' rights is to
encourage more transparency at companies on their tax affairs
and to make investors more engaged with the companies they own.
The vote in Strasbourg sets the stage for final negotiations
with the bloc's member states on a text that would become
binding.
However, more changes are expected to the controversial
measure which opened up divisions between the bloc's main left
and right parties on Wednesday.
The draft law would help fight tax evasion and tax avoidance
by ensuring that multinationals openly declare the taxes they
pay in each country they operate in, said Sergio Cofferati, an
Italian centre-left member of the assembly.
The assembly's largest party, the centre right EPP, said
country-by-country reporting was not part of the original draft
law on shareholders' rights and was too burdensome.
"I hope that a future compromise will not undermine the
position of the European companies on the global markets," said
Tadeusz Zwiefka of the EPP party.
Lawmakers backed allowing shareholders to vote at least
every three years on company directors' pay, though it would be
up to each member state whether the outcome would be binding.
Pay policy should also explain how it contributes to the
long-term interest of the company and set clear criteria for
awarding fixed pay and bonuses.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)