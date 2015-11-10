BRUSSELS, Nov 10 - Anheuser-Busch InBev, HSBC
, Google and eight other companies will be
quizzed by EU lawmakers next week on their European tax deals as
part of a campaign to ensure multinationals pay their fair share
of taxes.
While the European Parliament's tax committee can only issue
a non-binding recommendation at the end of November, the
publicity generated by its actions will likely ramp up the
pressure on companies seeking to minimise tax, and governments.
The European Commission has already ordered Luxembourg to
recover up to 30 million euros ($32 million) in back taxes from
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Dutch a similar
amount from U.S. coffee chain Starbucks as a result of
illegal deals.
Amazon, already in the Commission's crosshairs over
its Luxembourg tax deal, Barclays, Coca-Cola Co,
Facebook, Ikea, McDonald's, Philip
Morris International and the Walt Disney Co will
also attend the hearing, according to the committee's website.
Wal-Mart Stores declined the invitation while Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles has yet to respond.
The committee was set up in February after a group of
investigative journalists unveiled details of tax deals that
helped hundreds of multinationals slash their tax bills to
minimal amounts.
($1 = 0.9359 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Mark Potter)