BRUSSELS, Nov 10 - Anheuser-Busch InBev, HSBC
, Google and eight other companies will be
quizzed by EU lawmakers next week on their European tax deals as
part of a campaign to ensure multinationals pay their fair share
of taxes.
While the European Parliament's tax committee can only issue
a non-binding recommendation at the end of November, the
publicity generated by its actions will likely ramp up the
pressure on governments and the companies that are seeking to
minimise tax.
The European Commission has already ordered Luxembourg to
recover up to 30 million euros ($32 million) in back taxes from
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Dutch a similar
amount from U.S. coffee chain Starbucks as a result of
illegal deals.
Amazon, already in the Commission's crosshairs over
its Luxembourg tax deal, Barclays, Coca-Cola Co,
Facebook, Ikea, McDonald's, Philip
Morris International and the Walt Disney Co will
also attend the hearing, according to the committee's website.
Wal-Mart Stores declined the invitation while Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles has yet to respond. All the
companies had previously turned down invitations to an earlier
hearing.
"The mood is changing very fast, among companies as much as
among governments. The time of outwitting your competitor
through aggressive tax planning is bound to come to an end, and
sooner than expected," committee chairman Alain Lamassoure said
in an email.
Another committee member Michael Theurer said the committee,
which is scheduled to be disbanded once it issues its report,
should be given more time to do its work.
"I request a prolongation or renewal of our mandate, since
we still have not received all documents that we requested from
the Commission and member states, and this is not acceptable,"
he said in an email.
The committee was set up in February after a group of
investigative journalists unveiled details of tax deals that
helped hundreds of multinationals to reduce their tax bills to
minimal amounts.
($1 = 0.9359 euros)
