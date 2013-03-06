BRIEF-Lloyds completes acquisition of MBNA
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
BRUSSELS, March 6 The European Commission plans to propose legislation by the end of this year that would give shareholders in EU companies a mandatory vote on executives' pay.
"I am in favour of making shareholders more responsible on pay," Michel Barnier, the commissioner in charge of financial regulation, said in a statement to Reuters.
"I am currently working on EU legislation that would give shareholders a mandatory say on remuneration," he said.
A spokesman for the commissioner said the proposal would be made this year.
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played down the impact on economic growth of the government's decision last November to scrap most of the cash in circulation, saying the annual rate of growth was "very reasonable".