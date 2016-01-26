FRANKFURT Jan 26 An extended period of low
interest rates will create significant challenges to the
resilience of EU defined benefit occupational pensions, the EU's
insurance and pensions watchdog EIOPA said on Tuesday.
Unveiling the results of its first stress test of the
occupational pensions sector, EIOPA said defined benefit and
hybrid pension schemes showed relative resilience to a permanent
decrease of 20 percent in mortality rates.
However, they also appeared to be more sensitive to an
abrupt drop in interest rates and an increase in inflation rates
as well as to a severe drop in amount of time plan members had
before retirement.
"Eldest plan members have the highest pension wealth and the
least time to recover from price falls of assets. Youngest plan
members are most heavily impacted by long-term low return on
assets," the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA), said in a statement.
The EIOPA stress tests, carried out in 17 EU and
neighbouring countries last year, involved 140 defined benefit
and hybrid pension scheme providers and 64 defined contribution
schemes.
The watchdog said that this first set of stress tests needed
to be followed up with further study on how prolonged adverse
market conditions can affect pension schemes, financial
stability and the real economy.
"While pension plan liabilities have a very long-term
nature, it is important that supervisory regimes are prepared to
deal with these stresses in a transparent way, be it through
appropriate recovery periods, the role of pension protection
schemes, increased sponsor's contributions and/or benefit
adjustment mechanisms," EIOPA Chairman Gabriel Bernardino said
in the statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)