BRUSSELS, July 16 European Union governments
agreed on Tuesday to ban most uses of a pesticide made by German
chemical firm BASF, adding it to an EU blacklist of
substances suspected of playing a role in declining bee
populations.
Under the restrictions, which will take effect from Dec. 31,
the insecticide fipronil will no longer be authorised for use as
a treatment on maize and sunflower seeds for sowing, the
European Commission said.
"A Commission proposal to restrict the use of fipronil, an
insecticide which has recently been identified as posing an
acute risk to Europe's honey bee population, was backed by
member state experts meeting today," the Commission said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Claire Davenport)