BRUSSELS Jan 31 The European Commission said on
Thursday it was proposing that EU member states restrict the use
of pesticides linked to the decline of bees.
The Commission said it was proposing in talks with EU member
governments that they suspend for two years the use of
neonicotinoid insecticides - among the most commonly-used
pesticides - on sunflower, rapeseed, maize and cotton crops.
"We are requesting (that) member states suspend for two
years the use of this pesticide on seeds, granulates and sprays
for crops which attract bees," Commission health spokesman
Frederic Vincent told a regular briefing.
