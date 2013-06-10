By Ethan Bilby
| BRUSSELS, June 10
EU member countries broadened a law governing the movement
of pets on Monday, removing a limit of five pets per person
crossing a border - if owners can prove their animals will take
part in a competition, exhibition, or sporting event.
The legislation adds to the European Union's "pet passport"
scheme, where Fido, Whiskers, or even a favoured ferret can move
freely through the 27-member bloc if it has microchip
identification and has been vaccinated against rabies.
Pet-lover and member of the European Parliament Chris
Davies, who helped draft the new law, said it showed the EU
could ease burdens on citizens, instead of adding to them. Just
10 years ago it was not easy take a dog on a family car holiday.
"The great thing about this piece of legislation is it just
confirms that the legislation produced a decade ago has worked
very successfully," he said. "There has been no increase in
rabies or apparent risk of increase (of human infection)."
The five-pet limit was imposed to prevent unrestricted
cross-border trade by puppy farmers. But Davies said the relaxed
rules offered owners the chance to take pets abroad to compete
or for "sexual liaisons", while keeping oversight to prevent
abuse.
"We have freedom of movement and freedom of capital and all
that sort of stuff. We also have freedom of pet movement," he
said before adding, "as well as human movement".
The travel documents must be issued by an authorised
veterinarian and should also specify a pet's health status.
Davies said he had not himself had the chance to try the
pet-passport rules.
"I've got a couple of cats, and they've shown no inclination
to travel as of yet."
(Reporting by Ethan Bilby, editing by Paul Casciato)