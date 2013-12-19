* Law should take effect in around 2017
* Still needs final endorsement
BRUSSELS Dec 19 Mobile phone makers will have
to provide a standard battery charger that can fit any device,
including smart phones, under a provisional deal on a new EU law
reached on Thursday.
Provided the outline agreement gets endorsement from the
European Parliament and EU member states, it would be
implemented in around 2017, EU officials said.
The draft law on radio equipment lays down harmonised rules
for radio equipment, including cell phones and modems.
EU lawmakers also agreed on tougher market supervision and
to ensure certain products have to be registered before they can
be put on the market, in line with a database system already in
existence in the United States.
Once finalised, member states will have two years to
transpose the regulation into their national law and
manufacturers - including Apple Inc and Samsung
- will be given an additional year to comply.
A full session of the European Parliament is expected to
sign off the law in March, meaning that a standard battery
charger should be available some time in 2017.