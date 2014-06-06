BRUSSELS, June 6 European Union member states on
Friday agreed to temporary testing of live pig imports from
United States and Canada for Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea, the
European Commission said.
The decision taken by a committee of experts representing
member states follows an outbreak of the virus that has killed
millions of piglets in the United States.
The new measures follow import requirements agreed last
month on pig blood products that may be used for feeding
piglets.
