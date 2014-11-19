* Diplomats predict positive vote on Friday
* Talks have been soured by British, Italian row
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 19 European Union governments are
expected to approve a law on Friday to halve the number of
plastic grocery bags used across the bloc after a process that
has led to an early clash between the new EU executive and
member states.
The European Commission, which proposes legislation,
questioned the outcome of a deal between the bloc's 28 states
and the European Parliament that added mandatory steps to cut
bag use, strengthening more flexible measures originally drafted
by the Commission.
After governments and the EU legislature reached agreement
on Monday, the Commission said the text did not meet its
standards for "smart regulation" and insisted on Friday's vote
among member states to finalise the process.
In its first month in office, the Commission headed by
Jean-Claude Juncker, has said it will cut bureaucracy and EU
interference in national affairs to try to restore support for
the EU following a surge in support for Eurosceptic political
parties.
On Wednesday, Juncker's deputy Frans Timmermans sounded
conciliatory, saying the executive supported efforts to cut
plastic bag use that has created a "plastic soup" in the world's
seas. But he warned governments that they would have to enforce
the new law.
The compromise text lets EU members choose between setting a
target of cutting bag use to no more than 90 thin, single-use
plastic bags per person per year by 2019 - less than half the
current rate across the bloc - or forcing consumers to pay for
bags through a charge or taxation.
Charging has proved effective. Denmark has cut the number of
thin plastic bags used to an estimated 4 bags per person per
year, the lowest in the EU, according to Commission figures.
That compares with 466 per person in Poland, Portugal and
Slovakia.
Despite a dispute among member states about the types of bag
eligible to be marketed as biodegradable, the 28 now seem ready
to back the legislation after their deal with parliament,
diplomats said.
Britain had resisted attempts to exclude a type of plastic
bag technology known as oxo-biodegradable, marketed by
British-based firm Symphony. Many environmental
campaigners favour another product, made in Italy, whose
government holds the rotating chair of EU states' council.
Monday's compromise proposed that the Commission should
research the merits of the technologies, but rejected a ban on
oxo-biodegradable plastic, as some politicians had demanded.
