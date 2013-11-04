* EU states will remain free to chose own measures
* Danish tax has cut use to 4 bags per person per year
* European Union used nearly 100 billion plastic bags in
2010
BRUSSELS, Nov 4 European Union member states
will be encouraged to tax or even ban plastic bags under
proposals to tackle the tonnes of plastic waste that enters the
water system and kills wildlife.
Some countries, such as Denmark, have greatly reduced the
use of plastic bags by introducing mandatory charges. Monday's
initiative aims to spur all 28 EU states into action.
The proposals, if adopted by member states and the European
parliament, would require EU nations to cut their use of the
thin plastic bags given away in shops. But they fall far short
of an EU-wide ban.
It would be up to EU countries to decide how to limit use by
introducing taxes, national targets or possibly bans.
"Some member states have already achieved great results in
terms of reducing their use of plastic bags. If others followed
suit, we could reduce today's overall consumption in the
European Union by as much as 80 percent," Environment
Commissioner Janez Potocnik said in a statement.
In Denmark, where plastic bags are taxed, use of thin
plastic bags has dropped to an estimated 4 bags per person each
year, the lowest in the European Union, compared with 466 per
person in Poland, Portugal and Slovakia.
In total, an estimated 98.6 billion plastic bags, mostly of
the thin kind that are rarely reused and escape most easily into
the environment, were placed on the EU market in 2010, the
Commission said.
They have been found in the stomachs of endangered marine
species, such as turtles and porpoises, and the Commission
estimates the stomachs of 94 percent of all birds in the North
Sea contain plastic.
Plastic bags can last for hundreds of years, meaning they
accumulate in the environment.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by John O'Donnell and
Janet Lawrence)